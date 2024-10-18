Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinesscompanies

'Worth zero': Founder of once India's biggest startup Byju's concedes mistakes

Byju's was entered into insolvency after US lenders complained to the Indian Supreme Court in August about misuse of $1 billion borrowed by the company.
Reuters
Last Updated : 18 October 2024, 08:41 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 October 2024, 08:41 IST
India NewsBusiness NewsByju RaveendranByjus

Follow us on :

Follow Us