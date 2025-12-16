<p>At least four people were killed and 25 were injured when several vehicles caught fire following a crash on the Yamuna Expressway, connecting Delhi and Agra, in the early hours of Tuesday in Mathura, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/uttar-pradesh">Uttar Pradesh</a>. The reason for the accident is said to be low visibility due to dense fog in the region. </p><p>Senior Superintendent of Police, Mathura, Shlok Kumar said, "An accident took place at the Yamuna Expressway milestone 127. The reason was low visibility... Seven buses and three cars collided as a result of which, a fire broke out in all the vehicles... Rescue operation is nearing completion, and so far, four people have died. 25 people have been admitted to the hospital, and none of them are in a serious condition"</p>. <p>District Magistrate Chandra Prakash Singh said the Chief Minister had directed that the injured be given the best possible treatment and that an <em>ex gratia</em> amount of Rs 2 lakh each be given to the families of those who lost their lives, according to a news agency. "He has also instructed that vehicles be driven at a reduced speed in conditions of low visibility to avoid such incidents in the future," Singh said, quoting Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.</p><p>The injured have been taken to hospital.</p><p>(<em>With agency inputs</em>)</p>