Zee Entertainment's Q3 profit more than doubles, boosted by subscriptions

Third-quarter subscription revenue was aided by the recognition of 590 million rupees from Siti Network, which belongs to Essel Group, Zee said in a statement.

Zee's subscription revenue for the quarter rose 3 per cent, while advertising revenue dropped 3 per cent.

While the third quarter saw some seasonal festive uptick, the overall pace of recovery of the advertisement environment continues to be slow, the company said.

It said it foresees certain expenses due to the merger not going through in terms of legal, compliance and advisors fee.

Zee expects to take six to eight months for its efforts to start showing up in the margin performance, with fiscal year 2025 expected to have meaningfully better margin than the fiscal year ending March 31.

Zee's operating revenue dropped 3 per cent to 20.46 billion rupees, while expenses rose 5.4 per cent.