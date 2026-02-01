Menu
Union Budget 2026 | Rs 6,000 crore allocated for Census 2027

The Census will be carried out in 2027 with the reference date of October 1, 2026, in snow-bound areas like Ladakh, and of March 1, 2027, in the rest of the country.
Published 01 February 2026, 11:33 IST
