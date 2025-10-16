<p>Bengaluru: Zepto, one of India’s fastest-growing consumer internet companies, on Thursday announced the successful closure of approximately $450 million in funding, comprising a mix of primary and secondary transactions, with a majority in primary.</p><p>Aadit Palicha, CEO & Co-founder at Zepto, said, “This financing is a reflection of our team’s execution to grow the business rapidly while consistently building operating leverage. We now have approximately $900 million of net cash in the bank and more than well-capitalised for the future.”</p>.'I need to take a flight from where I stay in Bengaluru to airport': Zepto CEO reveals biggest problem in his life.<p>Founded in 2021 by Aadit Palicha and Kaivalya Vohra, Zepto has revolutionised rapid commerce in India. Zepto offers an extensive range of 45,000+ products, from groceries to electronics, beauty essentials, apparels, toys and more.</p>