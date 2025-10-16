Western Ghats at risk: Protest builds up against Bedti–Aghanashini river-linking project

<p>Sirsi: To halt the proposed projects threatening the Western Ghats, it is crucial to present scientific evidence to the government. Elected representatives must take the lead and not step back from this responsibility, said Bedti–Aghanashini Valley Protection Committee President Anant Hegde Ashisar.</p><p>He was speaking at an awareness rally and public meeting organised by the Bedti–Aghanashini Valley Protection Committee in association with the Swarnavalli Mahasamsthana, in opposition to the Bedti–Aghanashini river-linking project, at Sahasralinga on Thursday.</p><p><strong>Public movement needed</strong></p><p>Ashisar noted that the Water Resources Department has been attempting to implement such projects for over 25 years, yet none have delivered tangible benefits. “There is a pressing need for a large-scale public movement against such projects. Preparations are reportedly underway for the Vedavati–Aghanashini river-linking project as well. As the State government is preparing to submit a report to the Centre, resistance must be mounted now to stop this project,” he stressed.</p><p>He warned that people in Yellapur, Sirsi, and Siddapur taluks will bear the brunt of the project’s impact. </p><p>Although Rs 15,000 crore has been earmarked for the scheme, it has not yet received approval from the National Board for Wildlife. </p><p>Meanwhile, several gram panchayats and co-operative societies have passed resolutions opposing the project, and efforts are underway to convey these formally to the government through an appointed delegation. He urged elected representatives to support this cause.</p><p><strong>Greens criticise</strong> </p><p>Environmental writer Shivananda Kalave said, “There is no need for irrigation projects in the Malnad region. We have already made a huge contribution by preserving our forests. But the government seems indifferent to forest conservation and is in a hurry to divert water. The State shows more interest in large-scale, high-profit projects while neglecting lake rejuvenation and genuine ecological concerns.”</p><p>He criticised the government’s obsession with ‘empty pipeline projects’ and emphasised the need for continuous resistance. “The government must focus on rejuvenating existing lakes. Today’s administration, engineers, and officials are steeped in inefficiency and corruption, which must be cleaned up first. We must also make the government aware of our environmental values and religious beliefs tied to these rivers and forests,” he asserted.</p><p>Hulekal RFO Shivanand Ningani, Swarnavalli Mutt President V N Hegde Bomnalli, environmental scientist Keshav Korse, Committee general secretary R S Hegde Bhairumbe, Sonda Panchayat President Ramanna Hosagadde, Nagappa Gundigadde, and Biodiversity Committee President Kiran Bhat were present. Local residents, women, and children also joined the rally, showing collective opposition to the project.</p>