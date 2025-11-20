Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinesscompanies

'Zomato developing feature to share customers' phone numbers with restaurants upon consent': CEO

In a post on LinkedIn, CEO Aditya Mangla shared specifying that once shared, their contact information cannot be withdrawn and by consenting, the customer agrees to the T&C and Privacy Policy.
Last Updated : 20 November 2025, 14:15 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 November 2025, 14:15 IST
Business NewsZomatocompaniescustomer

Follow us on :

Follow Us