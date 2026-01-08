Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinioneditorial
Extend stability with preparedness

Extend stability with preparedness

RBI highlights strong banking trends, but domestic and global risks demand continued vigil.
HNS
DHNS
Last Updated : 07 January 2026, 20:29 IST
Last Updated : 07 January 2026, 20:29 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Reserve Bank of IndiaOpinioneditorial

Follow us on :

Follow Us