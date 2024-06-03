Zomato fights blistering heat with unusual request to customers

Online food delivery platform Zomato, on Sunday, made an unexpected amd unusual request to its customers. In a post on X, Zomato wrote, "Pls avoid ordering during peak afternoon unless absolutely necessary."
People online responded to the post with mixed reactions with some acknowledging the extreme heatwave conditions and appreciating the food delivery partner's initiative.
However, some also felt disappointed and annoyed and expressed they would face inconveniences.
Some people also raised concerns about the trouble or hassles which would emerge after the food delivery system's announcement.
A verified X account, replied to Zomato's post saying, "Why don't instead suspend your services during peak afternoon?"
Another verified account replied, "Bro, you are in food services and people order food when it is absolutely necessary. If you actually care about your employees, you would be posting 'Our services are unavailable during peak afternoon hours'."
The announcement saw sarcasm from another X user - Hot Stock & News - said, "What a stunt. Take a bow. Gajab marketing strategy."
A startup entrepreneur with an account named @imparixit replied to the post saying, "Is it even real? Though I appreciate the concern, lunchtime orders cannot be postponed to dinner time. If so, Zomato needs to identify 'absolutely necessary' orders and not-so-necessary orders."
Sarcastically, another user said, "Indirectly don't eat between 2-4 pm unless absolutely necessary."
Another user giving suggestions said, "And who order food that too from outside unnecessarily? I guess nobody. People order food only when they are in need, in emergency or when cannot cook And one idea is that you can ask them to use this kind of roof it is of around Rs 800."
Another disappointed X user wrote, "Then I’m deleting your app, it is useless now."
Another user wrote, "Wow a food delivery app asking its customers not to order in the afternoon, what about those who stays alone? If you’re really that concerned about the well being of the delivery guys, increase their incentives, you guys already charge Platform fee on every order."
Another X user replied, "If people don’t order it’s the delivery riders that lose the most. Instead, why not add a mandatory 'heat related tip/ hardship charge' to every order and give 100% of that to your delivery boys to allow them to make some extra money."
An X account named @kamalkumarBJD said, "Customers will see their comfort or yours? Since it is too hot, customers would prefer to order and not to cook. You should find a way to beat the heat rather than request customers not to order. THINK"