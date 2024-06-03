Zomato fights blistering heat with unusual request to customers

On Sunday, Zomato requested, in the post, people to avoid placing food orders during the peak afternoon hours unless absolutely necessary.

People online responded to the post with mixed reactions with some acknowledging the extreme heatwave conditions and appreciating the food delivery partner's initiative.

However, some also felt disappointed and annoyed and expressed they would face inconveniences.

Some people also raised concerns about the trouble or hassles which would emerge after the food delivery system's announcement.

A verified X account, replied to Zomato's post saying, "Why don't instead suspend your services during peak afternoon?"