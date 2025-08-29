Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Falsehood, violence cannot stand before truth, non-violence: Cong on Patna office 'attack'

Gandhi and party leaders accuse the BJP of orchestrating a politically motivated attack to intimidate opposition, calling it a brazen assault on democracy itself.
Last Updated : 29 August 2025, 11:06 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 29 August 2025, 11:06 IST
India NewsBJPCongressIndian Politics

Follow us on :

Follow Us