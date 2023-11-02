Zurich Insurance to buy stake in Kotak Mahindra Bank unit for Rs 4,052 crore

Bengaluru: Zurich Insurance Group will buy a 51 per cent stake in Indian private lender Kotak Mahindra Bank's general insurance unit for about Rs 4,052 crore, the companies said on Thursday.

The deal, on which Reuters had reported in June, will be the largest investment by a global insurer in an Indian non-life insurer.

Zurich Insurance Co, a unit of one of Europe's largest insurers, will buy an additional 19 per cent stake in Kotak General Insurance within three years, the companies said.

Kotak Mahindra Bank's shares rose as much as 2 per cent to Rs 1,758.65 on the news.

($1 = 83.1950 Indian rupees)