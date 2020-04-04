Coronavirus: States scramble to secure power grid during PM Modi's lights-off campaign

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call to switch off lights for nine minutes on Sunday at 9 pm has raised fears about power grid failure due to sudden drop and surge in demand with grid managers promising its stability during the exercise even as a section of electrical engineers urged people not to switch off all their appliances at one go.

While government officials and experts said there is no need to panic as it is a "planned" move announced by Modi to unleash the "superpower of 130 crore Indians" to challenge the darkness caused by COVID-19, states have scrambled to ensure that the power supply is uninterrupted and there is no disruption.

States like Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu have issued elaborate instructions on what should be done during this period to operate the power grid in "safe, secured and smooth manner" and to avoid "sharp crashing of load" among other measures.

Senior Congress MP Jairam Ramesh, who was earlier Minister of State for Power, raised concern in a tweet, "As somebody who has been associated with the power sector for almost three decades including as minister, the call to go dark for 9 min at 9 pm on the 5th can have a deep impact on the grid and its stability. I sincerely hope this is being properly managed."

CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury tweeted, “The Prime Minister must ensure that the national power transmission grid is not adversely affected by switching off on April 5. This can play havoc with the provision of health services vital to combat this pandemic.”

Raising concerns about the issue among others, CITU General Secretary Tapan Sen wrote to PM Modi on Saturday that the Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd has already sent a communique to its regional heads cautioning about the possibility of grid-constraints and instability.

While acknowledging that different views are being expressed by experts on the technical aspects of the call for countrywide switching off lights, Sen said federations of electricity workers and engineers also conveyed similar concerns. "We request you to ascertain yourself the impact of switching off lights in all households in the country for nine minutes and whether that risk is worth taking, in the interests of all concerned," Sen wrote.

Maharashtra Power Minister Nitin Raut said emergency services will be hugely affected in case of grid failure, which is possible if all lights are switched off at a single stroke. “I would appeal to the public to light candles and lamps without switching off lights,” he said.

Uttar Pradesh State Load Despatch Centre said in a letter that the state may witness a 3,000 MW "sharp load reduction" in a "very little duration of time" due to switching off lighting load and warned that the reduction may also cause high voltage because of a similar phenomenon occurring in the whole country. It also said load shedding in a staggered manner should be done for about one hour between 8 pm and 9 pm on Sunday to operate the power grid in "safe, secured and smooth manner" and to avoid "sharp crashing of load" among other measures.

To meet the challenge, Union Power Minister R K Singh had held a meeting with top officials of Power Grid and Power System Operation Corporation (POSOCO) under which Northern Load Dispatching Centre (NLDC) operates. The Power Grid, POSOCO and NLDC officials are in touch with states for taking steps to stabilise grid while the states' energy departments are scrambling to secure their system in the event of variations in load.

Already, the demand for power has come down after the lockdown was announced as tens of thousands of establishments are closed. Data provided by the Ministry of Power showed that the demand has decreased by 25% to 125.81 GW on April 2 as compared to 168.32 GW on April 2, 2019, amid the lockdown to contain the COVID-19 outbreak.