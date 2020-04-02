Centre extends validity of health insurance policies

COVID-19: Centre extends validity of vehicle, health insurance policies

Annapurna Singh
Annapurna Singh, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Apr 02 2020, 11:16 ist
  • updated: Apr 02 2020, 11:16 ist
Representative image. (Credit: iStock Photo)

In a relief to crores of vehicle owners at the time of COVID-19 related lockdown, the Centre Thursday extended the validity of the third party insurance of their vehicles till April 21, if their policy has expired in between March 25 and April 14.

Similar relief has been provided to all health insurance policyholders. This will benefit about 44% of the country’s 130 crore people, who subscribe to health cover.

"The policyholders, whose third party motor vehicle policies fall due for renewal on and from March 25 up to April 14 and who are unable to make payment of their premium on time, are allowed to make such payments on or before April 21," the government said in a notification.

It said the same applies to health insurance policyholders as well.

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
COVID-19
Coronavirus
Health Insurance
Vehicle insurance
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

Toaster-sized ventilator helps hospitals in virus fight

Toaster-sized ventilator helps hospitals in virus fight

Japan PM Abe offers masks, gets social media roasting

Japan PM Abe offers masks, gets social media roasting

Drought makes quiet entry as Karnataka battles virus

Drought makes quiet entry as Karnataka battles virus

India’s grim coronavirus exodus has some ugly echoes

India’s grim coronavirus exodus has some ugly echoes

How Europe sleepwalked into the coronavirus crisis

How Europe sleepwalked into the coronavirus crisis

Unemployment rate surges in coronavirus times

Unemployment rate surges in coronavirus times

Coronavirus: Virus of prejudice

Coronavirus: Virus of prejudice

Who is Maulana Saad, chief of Tablighi Jamaat?

Who is Maulana Saad, chief of Tablighi Jamaat?

 