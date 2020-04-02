COVID-19: Centre extends validity of vehicle, health insurance policies

In a relief to crores of vehicle owners at the time of COVID-19 related lockdown, the Centre Thursday extended the validity of the third party insurance of their vehicles till April 21, if their policy has expired in between March 25 and April 14.

Similar relief has been provided to all health insurance policyholders. This will benefit about 44% of the country’s 130 crore people, who subscribe to health cover.

"The policyholders, whose third party motor vehicle policies fall due for renewal on and from March 25 up to April 14 and who are unable to make payment of their premium on time, are allowed to make such payments on or before April 21," the government said in a notification.

It said the same applies to health insurance policyholders as well.