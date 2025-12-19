Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusiness

CREDAI seeks hike in affordable housing price cap to Rs 90 lakh ahead of budget

CREDAI president-elect G. Ram Reddy said the price cap of the affordable housing has not changed for the past eight years.
Last Updated : 19 December 2025, 18:55 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 December 2025, 18:55 IST
Business NewsReal EstateCredaiAffordable housing

Follow us on :

Follow Us