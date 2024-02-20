Cryptoverse: Breezy bitcoin reclaims $1 trillion crown

The world's largest cryptocurrency has leapt 22 per cent this year to $52,005, pushing it past a market value of $1 trillion mark for the first time since its record heyday of late 2021.

Its resurgence has electrified the broader cryptocurrency market, including ether and other digital coins, which has now exceeded $2 trillion, as per data from CoinGecko.

The sector has been bolstered by the US regulatory approval of several spot bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs), from BlackRock and Fidelity among others, which allow access to the crypto coin vis regular stock exchanges.