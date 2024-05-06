Home
News in Pics | May 6, 2024: Best photos from around the world

DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 06 May 2024, 00:18 IST
A general view shows the pro-Palestinian protest encampment at the University of California Los Angeles (UCLA), as the conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas continues, in Los Angeles, California

Credit: Reuters Photo

Demonstration 'Everyone on the street for a free Palestine' at Forum in Copenhagen.

Credit: Reuters Photo

People displaced by gang war violence shelter at the Darius Denis school in Port-au-Prince.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Fans of the Star Wars film franchise take part in an event marking Star Wars Day, in Mexico City, Mexico.

Credit: Reuters Photo

A drone view shows boats with volunteers searching for people isolated at houses, at the flooded neighborhood of Mathias Velho in Canoas, at the Rio Grande do Sul state, Brazil.

Credit: Reuters Photo

People follow live counting on the day of the general election, in Panama City, Panama.

Credit: Reuters Photo

