CWG medallist shuttler Chetan Anand named brand ambassador of homegrown brand 'Transform'

Commonwealth Games medallist shuttler Chetan Anand was named the brand ambassador of India's first-ever badminton brand 'Transform' which was launched virtually on Wednesday.

Anand, a former world no.10 and the men's singles bronze medal winner at the 2006 Melbourne CWG, was roped in as the face of the homegrown equipment brand along with his academy in Hyderabad.

"It's an amazing feeling to get associated with the first-ever Indian badminton brand which is 100% in quality yet Indian. I have tried the Transform racquets myself and they are of extremely high standards. I believe, 'Transform' can and will script a new era for Indian badminton," said Anand, an Arjuna Awardee.

The initiative is promoted by VICKY Sports -- one of India's top three sports brands -- which specialises in sports good manufacturing since 1978.

'Transform' produces racquets, nylon shuttles, shoes and apparels, which have the ability to appeal to the new age badminton players with its design, style and colours.

"All age categories of racquets are being manufactured using the best quality military-grade graphite," Ram Malhotra, who is promoting the brand, said during Transform's e-commerce online portal launch.

"The racquets have been tested in the country's elite testing centre and they have the best weight to strength ratio which is at par with the best racquets available in the market that are currently imported from abroad for playing.

"The nylon shuttles are also at par with the best. The shoe and apparels are also currently developed in India though the raw materials are still being procured from abroad," he added.