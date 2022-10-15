D-Mart's net profit up 64% to Rs 686 cr; sales up 37%

D-Mart's net profit jumps 64% to Rs 686 cr; sales up 37% to Rs 10,638.33 cr in Q2

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 417.76 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago

  • Oct 15 2022, 16:55 ist
  • updated: Oct 15 2022, 16:55 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Images

Avenue Supermarts Ltd, which owns and operates retail chain D-Mart, on Saturday reported an increase of 64.13 per cent in its consolidated net profit at Rs 685.71 crore for the July-September quarter for FY23.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 417.76 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago, said Avenue Supermarts in a BSE filing.

Its revenue from operations rose 36.58 per cent to Rs 10,638.33 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 7,788.94 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

Avenue Supermarts' total expenses stood at Rs 9,925.95 crore, up 36.93 per cent in Q2/FY23, as against Rs 7,248.74 crore in the year-ago quarter.

D-Mart
Business News

