Dabur Q2 profit up 5% to Rs 507.04 crore

New Delhi, Nov 2 (PTI) Homegrown FMCG major Dabur India Ltd on Thursday reported a 5 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 507.04 crore in the second quarter ended September 30.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 490.86 crore in the July-September quarter a year ago, according to a regulatory filing.

Its revenue from operations was at Rs 3,203.84 crore in the quarter under review as against Rs 2,986.49 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

The company's expenses were at Rs 2,669.43 crore in the September quarter.

Shares of Dabur India Ltd rose 2.18 per cent to Rs 528.40 apiece in afternoon trade on the BSE.