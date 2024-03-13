Decathlon to increase local sourcing to over 90% as India set to become its top 5 markets till 2029

Paris: India is a 'big priority' market for Decathlon, and the French sports retailer expects the country to be among its top five global markets within the next five years, helped by expansion of store network and increased local sourcing, according to a top company official.

Decathlon, as part of its growth plans, will add 10 new stores every year in India, while accelerating online sales and also increasing local sourcing to over 90 per cent in the next five years from the current average of 60 per cent, its Chief Retail & Countries Officer Steve Dykes said.

This move would help Decathlon become more competitive in the fast-growing Indian sports and athleisure segment and increase exports to global markets from its Indian manufacturing facility, he said.

India "is a top priority for us. We have five countries, which we call as leapfrog jump countries and one of them is India," Dykes said, while speaking at a Decathlon global event here.

For Decathlon, India is already among the top ten (markets globally in revenue terms). "We wanted to get it into the top five," Dykes said, adding that this would happen within the next five years.

For the financial year ended March 31, 2023, Decathlon India's sales were at Rs 3,995 crore, registering a 37 per cent growth.