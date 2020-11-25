DH Toon | RBI's 1 million 'anxious' followers

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Nov 25 2020, 09:16 ist
  • updated: Nov 25 2020, 09:16 ist

With one million Twitter followers, the Reserve Bank of India on Nov 22 became the first central bank in the world to reach this milestone. During the ongoing seven-week lockdown that began from March 25, the number of followers has increased by more than 1.5 lakh, an official said.

