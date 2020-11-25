DH Toon | RBI's 1 million 'anxious' followers

With one million Twitter followers, the Reserve Bank of India on Nov 22 became the first central bank in the world to reach this milestone. During the ongoing seven-week lockdown that began from March 25, the number of followers has increased by more than 1.5 lakh, an official said.
