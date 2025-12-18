Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

In search of the lost inscriptions of Sankenhalli

According to MAS, the inscription states that 'when Sivamara was ruling the earth, someone fought and fell in the war with Balavemmarasa and that Permanadigal (the king) granted some land'.
Last Updated : 17 December 2025, 22:12 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
A 9th-century broken Viragal with inscription found at Sankenhalli.

A 9th-century broken Viragal with inscription found at Sankenhalli.

Credit: Kirti Malhotra

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 December 2025, 22:12 IST
India NewsKarnatakaSpectrum

Follow us on :

Follow Us