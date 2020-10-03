Audi India opens bookings for Q2 

German luxury carmaker Audi on Saturday announced commencement of bookings for the Q2 in India. The booking amount is Rs 2 lakh.

The Q2 is expected to be launched this month and will be the fifth launch by the company this year. Following the launch, it will become the sixth product from Audi in India.

The Q2 can hit the 100 kmph mark from zero in 6.5 seconds, thanks to the 2.0L TFSI quattro power plant.

Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said: “We are extremely happy to open bookings for the Audi Q2. Our fifth launch for the year, the Audi Q2 is an extremely important product for India as it opens up a new segment of buyers for the brand. It is a luxury all-rounder that is big on features and extends the successful Q-family.

“The Audi Q2 is exceptionally spacious and versatile inside; the car blends performance and driving dynamics with practicality for daily usage.

“As an introductory offer, we are rolling out a ‘Peace of Mind’ benefit that includes a 5-year Comprehensive Service Package with Extended Warranty and Road Side Assistance,” he added.

“2020 has been an exciting year for Audi India despite the unfortunate pandemic and its challenges. Our product launches including the Audi Q8, Audi A8 L, Audi RS 7 and Audi RS Q8 have been very well received. In the Audi Q2, we have yet another strong addition to our portfolio and I am sure it is something that will add to the overall festive cheer,” he further added.