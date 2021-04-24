Citroen India begins deliveries of C5 Aircross SUV 

Citroen India has begun deliveries of the C5 Aircross sports utility vehicle across India from its La Maison showrooms.

This is the French manufacturer’s first product after its entry into the Indian market and the C5 is being assembled at the Company’s plant in Thiruvallur, near Chennai.

Roland Bouchara, Senior Vice President, Sales and Marketing, Citroën India, said, “The new Citroën C5 Aircross SUV embodies all the elements of the Citroën Advanced Comfort program. This ties up very well with our brand ethos of Citroen 360-degree comfort to enhance the overall customer experience. Through our disruptive products and services, we are challenging the status-quo and reinventing the car buying and distribution model in India. With over 1000 pre-bookings till date, the C5 Aircross is clearly one of the most anticipated SUVs in India and we are looking forward to our journey in India.”

It is priced from Rs 29.90 lakh (ex-showroom).

The SUV will be powered by a 1997-cc diesel engine that is capable of a peak power output of 177 ps at 3750 rpm and the peak torque figure is an impressive 400 Nm at 2000 rpm. This engine will come mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission.

The overall length of the C5 is 4500 mm, while the width is 2099 mm and height is 1710mm.

Both front and rear get disc brakes and it will also get 18-inch alloy wheels.

The SUV also comes with advanced safety features like park assist, blind spot monitoring system, traction control system with five modes (Standard, Snow, All-terrain, Sand and Traction Control Off), hill start assist, reversing camera with 180-degree rear view, electric parking brake, among others.

The C5 also comes with a 12.3-inch TFT digital instrument panel for display of vehicle information. Additionally, it has an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with which several features like radio, smartphone connectivity, air-conditioning control, reverse camera input etc. Can be controlled. In addition, there are three personalisation and three ambience modes for the displays.

On the exterior, the C5 will have chrome dual exhaust pipes, integrated spoiler, opening panoramic sunroof, two-tone alloys, LED projector headlamps, LED daytime running lights, LED rear lamps, LED turn indicators on the rear-view mirrors, front and rear fog lamps.

When it comes to comfort and convenience, the C5 will have features like engine stop-start, handsfree electric tailgate, driver seat electric adjustment, lumbar support for front seats, front and rear seat headrest, keyless entry, among others depending on the variant.