Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Finding truth in Karnataka's caste census beyond the challenges

The inadequate training of the enumerators is evident in the way the questionnaire was canvassed. Without adequate training the enumerators did little to control their bias.
Last Updated : 25 October 2025, 20:03 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 25 October 2025, 20:03 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakacaste censusSpecialsInSight

Follow us on :

Follow Us