Datsun launches new Redi-Go in India

Datsun has launched the new Redi-Go in India at an introductory price of Rs 2.83 lakh for the manual transmission and Rs 4.77 lakh for the automatic transmission (AMT).

Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India, said: “With the new Datsun Redi-Go, we have introduced a high-quality product with a strong value proposition. Built with Japanese technology, the new Redi-Go offers segment-leading technological features that cater to growing ambitions of young India. We aim to enhance the value propositions of Datsun products in line with our mission of enabling progressive mobility.”

The company announced new first-in-class including L-shape DRLs, sleek headlamps with silver decoration, LED fog lamps, 14-inch wheels with Pentablade dual tone wheel cover, LED signature tail-lamps and door trim with fabric.

The hatchback has a segment-leading ground clearance of 187mm and class-leading rear knee room comfort. Other features include an 8-inch touchscreen advanced infotainment system with voice recognition that is compatible with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. There is onboard dual-tone instrument panel with a premium brushed gunmetal finish.

Safety features include a strong crash-resistant body structure, pedestrian protection compliant, rear seat belt with retractive function, dual airbags and a rear-view camera with projection guide.

The new Redi-Go is being offered in six variants. The four 0.8 litre manual transmission variants – D, A, T, and T(O), and two 1.0L variants - manual transmission and smart drive auto (AMT) T(O).

The body colour options are sandstone brown (new), vivid blue (new), blade silver, bronze grey, opal white and fire red.

Datsun is also offering a two years/ unlimited km standard warranty that can be extended for up to five years at a price of Rs 1850. Customers will also get a free roadside assistance subscription for two years. The warranty and roadside assistance services is in over 1500 cities.

The Redi-Go mainly takes on one of Maruti Suzuki's bestsellers -- the Alto.