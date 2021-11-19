HMSI sales cross 40 lakh mark in Karnataka 

HMSI sales cross 40 lakh mark in Karnataka 

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Nov 19 2021, 11:59 ist
  • updated: Nov 19 2021, 11:59 ist
Credit: DH Photo

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India sales have crossed the 40 lakh mark in Karnataka. 

While it took HMSI 16 years to add the first 20 lakh customers in Karnataka, it clinched the second 20 lakh customers in just five years.  

Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director, Sales and Marketing, HMSI: “This milestone has come at a very auspicious time of festivities, as we yet again stand humbled by the love and trust shown by the people of Karnataka. The state known for passionate two-wheeler customers with a keen eye for quality products and service has always showered its affection for brand Honda. Keeping up with customers’ varying needs & requirements, our diverse line-up of BS-VI models backed by value added service in the new normal, will continue to delight them.” 

As more and more commuters prefer buying a new two-wheeler to public transport, Honda Activa and Shine emerged as the most preferred models among them. Powered by BS-VI revolution, HMSI offers a dynamic range of scooters (Activa125, Dio and Grazia125). Adding to this are the eight exciting BS-VI motorcycles (CD 110 Dream, Livo, SP125, Shine, Unicorn, X-Blade, Hornet 2.0 and CB200X). 

Catering to rising personal mobility needs of customers, HMSI continues to lead scooterisation in the State with a strong 49 per cent market share with an overall market share of 32 per cent in the two-wheeler market in Karnataka (including both scooter and motorcycle), the company said.  

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

DH Auto
Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Pvt Limited

What's Brewing

Where developing nations’ authors are under-represented

Where developing nations’ authors are under-represented

DH Radio | Social media and the millenial buzz

DH Radio | Social media and the millenial buzz

DH Toon | Who is the real comedian, Vir Das or Kangana

DH Toon | Who is the real comedian, Vir Das or Kangana

'Oldest' jewellery in history unveiled in Morocco

'Oldest' jewellery in history unveiled in Morocco

France bans wild animals in circuses

France bans wild animals in circuses

 