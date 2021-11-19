HMSI sales cross 40 lakh mark in Karnataka 

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India sales have crossed the 40 lakh mark in Karnataka.

While it took HMSI 16 years to add the first 20 lakh customers in Karnataka, it clinched the second 20 lakh customers in just five years.

Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director, Sales and Marketing, HMSI: “This milestone has come at a very auspicious time of festivities, as we yet again stand humbled by the love and trust shown by the people of Karnataka. The state known for passionate two-wheeler customers with a keen eye for quality products and service has always showered its affection for brand Honda. Keeping up with customers’ varying needs & requirements, our diverse line-up of BS-VI models backed by value added service in the new normal, will continue to delight them.”

As more and more commuters prefer buying a new two-wheeler to public transport, Honda Activa and Shine emerged as the most preferred models among them. Powered by BS-VI revolution, HMSI offers a dynamic range of scooters (Activa125, Dio and Grazia125). Adding to this are the eight exciting BS-VI motorcycles (CD 110 Dream, Livo, SP125, Shine, Unicorn, X-Blade, Hornet 2.0 and CB200X).

Catering to rising personal mobility needs of customers, HMSI continues to lead scooterisation in the State with a strong 49 per cent market share with an overall market share of 32 per cent in the two-wheeler market in Karnataka (including both scooter and motorcycle), the company said.