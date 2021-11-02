HMSI total sales stands at 432,207 units in October

HMSI total sales stands at 432,207 units in October

It was 394,623 units in domestic sales and 37,584 exports for the month 

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Nov 02 2021, 10:50 ist
  • updated: Nov 02 2021, 10:50 ist
Credit: DH Photo

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. (HMSI) announced its sales numbers for October 2021 and total sales stood at 432,207 units, including 394,623 domestic sales and 37,584 exports for the month. 

On the exports front, Honda two-wheelers India registered a 15 per cent growth with 37,584 units (from 32,721 units in October 2020). 

Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director, Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said, “With the much-awaited festival season in progress, we are witnessing a gradual rise in engagement registering more enquiries from prospective customers with each passing day. The 2Ds (Dhanteras and Diwali) are just around the corner and we expect this auspicious period to amplify the positivity in terms of conversions.” 

