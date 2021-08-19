Honda launches CB200X motorcycle at Rs 1.44 lakh 

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. on Thursday launched the all-new CB200X in India. The motorcycle is meant for everyday usage as also for a bit of off-roading. The CB200X is priced at Rs 1.44 (ex-showroom, Gurugram).

Atsushi Ogata, Managing Director, President and CEO, HMSI, said: “Today, it is my great pleasure to introduce a new motorcycle, inspired by Honda’s legendary CB legacy. Keeping in mind the evolving lifestyle of the Indian youth, the urban explorer - CB200X gives today’s youngsters a riding experience that pushes them to explore more. Built to excite riders, CB200X offers a perfect riding companion for their daily city rides and short weekend getaways beyond the cityscapes.”

Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director, Sales and Marketing, HMSI, said: “Marking a steady evolution in 180-200cc segment, CB200X is a classic urban explorer at heart developed for next-gen millennials. Its design is inspired by Honda’s legendary higher displacement adventure bikes. The overall design provides riders an upright and relaxed posture for city commute as well as for their weekend rides. Built to deliver dynamic performance, its engine delivers a powerful torque character in a practical range and a sporty performance in high rpm range. Unique knuckle covers with integrated LED winkers, golden USD front forks along with other features not only lend CB200X an imposing road presence but a premium rugged character too. Be it the urban landscape or beyond, CB200X gives you the freedom to explore life with every ride!”

The CB200X is powered by a 184cc PGM-FI engine that puts our 12.7 KW at 8500 rpm and 16.1 Nm at 6000 rpm.

The CB200X has an upswept exhaust thus accentuating its rugged & sporty yet premium character further.

The company said that eliminating fatigue arising from riding posture are the well positioned foot pegs, raised and swaged handlebar inspired from Honda’s high-end machines that add the right amount of ruggedness & strength to CB200X’s design philosophy.

The tall visor allows the rider to move freely with minimum resistance. .

The CB200X comes equipped with knuckle covers integrated LED winker thus lending the bike an extra layer of confidence when exploring nearby trails.

Long and comfortable sporty split seat (613mm) ensures that both the rider and pillion are always at ease. An accessible seat height (810 mm) inspires riding confidence and comfort.

A distinctive match of sophisticated engineering and premium aesthetics, the Golden Upside Down (USD) front forks deliver utmost precision while steering and enhance the high-end appeal, the company said.

It has a fully digital liquid crystal meter bringing better visibility in both bright and dark conditions. Key information like gear position indicator, service due indicator and battery voltmeter is also available on the screen with five-level adjustable brightness.

The CB200X has an all-LED lighting setup (LED headlamp with position lamp, LED winkers and iconic X-Shaped LED tail lamp) and special tough tread pattern tyres (Front 110mm and Rear 140mm). Braking is via petal disc brakes (front and rear) with ABS. There is a mono-shock rear suspension.

The new CB200X will be available in three colors - Pearl Nightstar Black, Matte Selene Silver Metallic and Sports Red.