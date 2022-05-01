Hyundai total sales dip 5% in April

Hyundai total sales dip 5% in April

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 01 2022, 14:50 ist
  • updated: May 01 2022, 14:50 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Reuters Photo

Hyundai Motor India on Sunday reported a 5 per cent decline in total sales at 56,201 units in April 2022.  

The company had sold 59,203 units in the same month last year, Hyundai Motor India Ltd said in a statement.

Domestic sales were down 10 per cent to 44,001 units last month, as against 49,002 units in April 2021.

Exports increased to 12,200 units as compared to 10,201 units in April last year, the auto major said.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Business News
DH Wheels
Hyundai

Related videos

What's Brewing

Netizens get thrilled to have Dhoni back as CSK captain

Netizens get thrilled to have Dhoni back as CSK captain

Nothing fritter about it!

Nothing fritter about it!

The sincerest form of flattery...

The sincerest form of flattery...

IPL's unsung heroes

IPL's unsung heroes

DH Toon | Congress either has to 'do or die'

DH Toon | Congress either has to 'do or die'

Angelina Jolie makes surprise Ukraine trip

Angelina Jolie makes surprise Ukraine trip

Parisians protest plan to fell trees near Eiffel Tower

Parisians protest plan to fell trees near Eiffel Tower

PMO staffer to R&AW agent: Con artist wears many hats

PMO staffer to R&AW agent: Con artist wears many hats

 