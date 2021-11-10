Ki Mobility Solutions launches service platform 

Ki Mobility Solutions, that operates the myTVS brand, on Wednesday launched a comprehensive digital mobility service platform for electric vehicles (EVs).

Accordingly, Ki Mobility will offer its entire portfolio of solutions and pan India network to help EV manufacturers to jump-start their operations across the country.

Sales of EVs, especially two-wheelers, has been on the rise over the last couple of years and H1 FY22 saw sales of over 1.18 lakh EV units, which is equivalent to 90 per cent of the total sales last year. Ki Mobility Solutions aims to fill the gap for manufacturers through its digital tech solutions and mobility delivery model to support manufacturers provide customer centricity thereby accelerating their growth plans.

Further, Ki Mobility Solutions has joined hands with new age EV manufacturing start-ups and leading OEMs across two-wheelers, three-wheelers, LCVs and passenger cars.

The digital platform from Ki Mobility Solutions provides the manufacturers with wide service network across 250 plus towns for sales, service, insurance, roadside assistance, charging stations and parts.

The range of solutions include customer service @ home, emergency breakdown cum battery assistance, customer vehicle delivery @ home for superior purchase experience, parts delivery @ home, connected service through cloud based diagnostics, insurance and cashless collision support, mobility charging stations (where and when needed) and wide service network infrastructure to house charging stations and service touch points across 250 plus towns in the country.

G Srinivasa Raghavan, Managing Director, Ki Mobility Solutions, said, “The launch of the digital mobility platform for EVs is a milestone moment in the automotive aftermarket industry. The platform provides an opportunity to discover new business models that has been traditionally defined as dealership and independent aftermarket. This platform provides portfolio of solutions that would help electric vehicle manufacturers provide complete customer centricity that they desire to provide for their customers.

“Further, Ki Mobility’s cloud-based service network would support the accelerated roll-out plans along with service promise to the electric vehicle manufacturers that would help them drive the competitive advantage,” he added.

Servicing electric vehicles requires specialised skills as compared to ICE (internal combustion engine) vehicles. Realising that technicians servicing EVs have to be trained in different battery operations technology and different power transmission concepts, Ki Mobility Solutions has adequately invested in training around 500 technicians across India to service all types of electric vehicles.