Skoda launches Rapid automatic from Rs 9.49 lakh

Skoda Auto India on Thursday launched the Rapid TSI automatic transmission, starting from an introductory of Rs 9.49 lakh (ex-showroom).

Not very long ago, Skoda had launched the Rapid with the new TSI engine (with a manual transmission), moving away from the naturally aspirated 1.6 litre engine. The 999 cc, three-cylinder TSI petrol engine can produce 110 ps of power from 5,000 to 5,500 rpm and 175 Nm of torque from 1,750 to 4,000 rpm. This has been mated to a six- speed torque converter (automatic transmission).

Skoda says that the fuel efficiency is 16.24 kmpl under standard test conditions and this is a five per cent increase in power and a 14 per cent rise in torque, while the new automatic car has a nine per cent increase in fuel efficiency as compared to the old engine.

Zac Hollis, Brand Director - Skoda Auto India, said: "With the introduction of a six-speed automatic transmission across the refreshed Rapid TSI range, the Czech marque has raised the benchmark within the segment. It is a reliable technology, provides a dynamic drive experience, and deems to be the best seller in its class."

The Rapid takes on its sibling the Volkswagen Vento, Hyundai Verna, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Toyota Yaris, among others.