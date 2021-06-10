Skoda Octavia launched from Rs 25.99 lakh 

Skoda Auto on Thursday launched the new fourth-generation Octavia in India. The Style variant is priced at Rs 25.99 lakh, while the Laurin and Klement variant is priced at Rs 28.99 lakh, both ex-showroom.

The Octavia has a single rival in the Hyundai Elantra in India.

Zac Hollis, Brand Director, Skoda Auto India, said: "When it was introduced twenty years ago, the Octavia changed the dynamics of the executive sedan segment, one that continues to offer significant growth potential, catering to a burgeoning class of discerning buyers with a penchant for luxury as well as the right value proposition. Having retained its characteristics of design, safety, technology, performance, space, and comfort, the new Octavia is a compelling combination and will continue to drive Skoda Auto’s success in the Indian market."

The turbocharged 2.0-litre TSI petrol engine powers the new Octavia and delivers 190 ps of power and a peak torque output of 320 Nm and Skoda says that the ARAI fuel efficiency figure is 15.81 km to the litre.

The fourth generation Octavia features 'shift by wire' technology and electric parking brake. A rocker switch integrated into the centre console controls and electronically conveys the gear selection to the transmission unit.

The Octavia is 4,689 mm long, 1,469 mm tall, 1,829 mm wide and has a wheelbase of 2,680 mm. At the front of the Octavia is the classic chrome grille and three are narrower headlights with bi-LED technology with daytime running lights.

Comfort and convenience features include a 25.4 cm display infotainment system to which smartphones can be paired, a premium Canton sound system on the Laurin and Klement with 12 speakers including a subwoofer, two zone climatronic air conditioning system with air care function, storage pockets and cargo space fitted with Velcro to stop unnecessary movement of luggage.

The Octavia offers 600 litres and 1,555 litres of luggage space after folding down the rear seats. The electrically-controlled fifth door opens and closes at the touch of the button on the remote control. The door is equipped with a virtual pedal enabling contact-free access.

It also comes with gesture-operated LED reading light unit, smartphone pockets on the front seat backs, a storage compartment in the front doors for an umbrella, easy open-cup holders, a pair of USB C ports in the dashboard and centre console, a USB C port behind the IRVM, smart cargo elements, hooks, net restraints for the luggage compartments, roller sun blinds, etc.

Standard safety features on the Laurin and Klement include eight airbags, iBuzz fatigue alert and AFS (adaptive front-lighting system), ABS (anti-lock braking system), ESC (electronic stability control), EBD (electronic brake-force distribution), tyre pressure monitoring system, among others.

The new Octavia is equipped with MySkoda Connect solution with features like road side assistance and SOS, geo fence, time fence, driving behaviour, trip analysis and among others.