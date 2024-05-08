DH Evening Brief |Sam Pitroda steps down from party post; Nadda, Malviya summoned by Karnataka police over X post

Congress leader Sam Pitroda.
Credit: PTI File Photo
Following his controversial comments where he presented an analogy to depict India's diversity, which was termed 'racist', Sam Pitroda has decided to step down as Chairman of the Indian Overseas Congress.
The Bengaluru police has summoned BJP President J P Nadda and the party's IT cell head Amit Malviya in connection with a social media post allegedly intimidating members of SC and ST community not to vote for a particular candidate, officials said.
Seeking to turn tables on the Prime Minister using his own remarks on industrialists Gautam Adani and Mukesh Ambani, Congress on Wednesday said the attack on his 'friends' indicated that times are 'changing' and that Narendra Modi's chair is 'shaking.'
PM Modi while addressing a public gathering in Warangal, Telangana on Wednesday slammed Congress over Sam Pitroda's racist comment.
The Supreme Court will deliver its order on granting interim bail to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a money laundering case linked to the alleged excise policy scam on May 10.
A magistrate court in Bengaluru remanded JD(S) MLA, HD Revanna in seven days of judicial custody on Wednesday.
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) said four people linked to a network of human traffickers have been arrested on suspicion of luring young men to Russia with the promise of lucrative jobs or university places only to force them to fight in the war in Ukraine.
Air India Express cancels over 80 flights due to cabin crew shortage
Around 80 flights have been cancelled by Air India Express following a section of cabin crew members reported sick "at last minute" in protest against the alleged mismanagement at the Tata Group-owned airline. A number of flights were also delayed.
Hitting out at the I.N.D.I.A. opposition bloc, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said if it comes to power after the ongoing Lok Sabha polls, it will put a 'Babri' lock at the Ram temple in Ayodhya.
