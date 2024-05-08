Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

DH Evening Brief |Sam Pitroda steps down from party post; Nadda, Malviya summoned by Karnataka police over X post

Here are the top stories this evening.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 08 May 2024, 14:39 IST
Last Updated : 08 May 2024, 14:39 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Sam Pitroda steps down as Chairman of Indian Overseas Congress

Congress leader Sam Pitroda.

Congress leader Sam Pitroda.

Credit: PTI File Photo

Following his controversial comments where he presented an analogy to depict India's diversity, which was termed 'racist', Sam Pitroda has decided to step down as Chairman of the Indian Overseas Congress.

Read more

J P Nadda, Amit Malviya summoned by Bengaluru police over social media post

<div class="paragraphs"><p></p></div>

The Bengaluru police has summoned BJP President J P Nadda and the party's IT cell head Amit Malviya in connection with a social media post allegedly intimidating members of SC and ST community not to vote for a particular candidate, officials said.

Read more

PM Modi's chair 'shaking'; he has started attacking his 'friends' Ambani, Adani: Congress

<div class="paragraphs"><p></p></div>

Seeking to turn tables on the Prime Minister using his own remarks on industrialists Gautam Adani and Mukesh Ambani, Congress on Wednesday said the attack on his 'friends' indicated that times are 'changing' and that Narendra Modi's chair is 'shaking.'

Read more

India won't tolerate disrespect on basis of skin colour: Modi slams Congress over Sam Pitroda's remark

<div class="paragraphs"><p></p></div>

PM Modi while addressing a public gathering in Warangal, Telangana on Wednesday slammed Congress over Sam Pitroda's racist comment.

Read more

SC to pass order on interim bail to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on May 10

<div class="paragraphs"><p></p></div>

The Supreme Court will deliver its order on granting interim bail to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a money laundering case linked to the alleged excise policy scam on May 10.

Read more

Bengaluru court sends H D Revanna to judicial custody until May 14

<div class="paragraphs"><p></p></div>

A magistrate court in Bengaluru remanded JD(S) MLA, HD Revanna in seven days of judicial custody on Wednesday. 

Read more

Four arrested for duping young Indian men into fighting for Russia in Ukraine

<div class="paragraphs"><p></p></div>

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) said four people linked to a network of human traffickers have been arrested on suspicion of luring young men to Russia with the promise of lucrative jobs or university places only to force them to fight in the war in Ukraine.

Read more

Air India Express cancels over 80 flights due to cabin crew shortage

<div class="paragraphs"><p></p></div>

Around 80 flights have been cancelled by Air India Express following a section of cabin crew members reported sick "at last minute" in protest against the alleged mismanagement at the Tata Group-owned airline. A number of flights were also delayed.

Read more

If I.N.D.I.A. bloc comes to power, it will put Babri lock at Ram temple, alleges Amit Shah in UP

<div class="paragraphs"><p></p></div>

Hitting out at the I.N.D.I.A. opposition bloc, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said if it comes to power after the ongoing Lok Sabha polls, it will put a 'Babri' lock at the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Read more

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 May 2024, 14:39 IST
India News

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT