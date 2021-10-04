Skoda Rapid Matte Edition launched from Rs 11.99 lakh 

The automatic variant will cost Rs 13.49 lakh

  Oct 04 2021
  • updated: Oct 04 2021, 14:23 ist
Skoda Auto on Monday launched the new Rapid Matte edition. This new edition will be available in an exclusive carbon steel matte colour. It will be powered by the 1.0 L TSI engine and will be available in both automatic and manual transmissions. It will cost Rs 11.99 lakh for the manual transmission and Rs 13.49 for the automatic transmission (both prices ex-showroom). 

The Rapid Matte edition sports the new glossy black radiator grille and spoiler in the front coupled with the carbon steel matte colour. The glossy black door handle is exclusively for the matte edition.  

At the rear, it has a rear diffusor, glossy black tailgate spoiler and a black trunk lip garnish. This new edition of the Rapid comes with all black alloy wheels. 

Zac Hollis, Brand Director, Skoda Auto India said, “Since its launch, the Rapid has had an incredible success journey in India. With more than 1,00,000 customers, Rapid has seen great resonance with auto enthusiasts across the country. Taking the success story further, we are thrilled to introduce the Rapid Matte Edition in India. With this addition, the Rapid portfolio expands further to reach newer customers. With its distinctive style and extensive feature list, I am confident that this product will see great demand.” 

The Rapid Matte Edition gets a dual tone Tellur Grey interiors and wears a premium black leatherette upholstery with Alcantara inserts. The interior also sports the same 16.51-cm Drive Audio Player Central Infotainment System that sports a rear-view camera. The car is also equipped with a USB air purifier. The stainless-steel scuff plates with Rapid Inscription adds to the sportiness of the interiors. Additionally, high visibility performance bulbs are provided for the Rapid Matte edition. 

When it comes to safety, the Rapid has features like dual airbags, anti-lock braking, Parktronic rear parking sensors, anti-glare interior rear view mirror, rear windscreen defogger with timer, height adjustable three-point seatbelts at the front, rough road package and engine immobiliser with floating code system. 

