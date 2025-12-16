Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Antisemitism allowed to fester in Australia, says daughter of wounded Holocaust survivor

The attackers fired upon hundreds of people at a Jewish festival during a roughly 10-minute killing spree, forcing people to flee and take shelter before both were shot by police.
Last Updated : 16 December 2025, 06:43 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 December 2025, 06:43 IST
World newsSydneyAustralia

Follow us on :

Follow Us