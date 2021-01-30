Tata Motors launches Tiago limited edition at Rs 5.79 lakh 

Tata Motors on Saturday launched the limited edition Tata Tiago at a price of Rs 5.79 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

This is part of the company’s ‘New Forever’ range.

Based on the XT variant, the Tiago Limited Edition is available with a manual transmission. It is powered by the Revotron three-cylinder 1.2-litre petrol engine that produces a peak power of 86 ps at 6000 rpm and the peak torque is 113 Nm at 3300 rpm.

This limited edition will come in three single tone colours - Flame Red, Pearlescent White and Daytona Grey.

Additional features are new 14-inch bold black alloy wheels, five-inch touchscreen infotainment by Harman, which has features like 3D navigation through Navimaps, reverse parking sensor with display, voice command recognition, imageand video playback and rear parcel shelf.

Vivek Srivatsa, Head, Marketing, Passenger Vehicles Business Unit, Tata Motors said: “Since its launch in 2016, the Tiago has been very successful in its segment and has been appreciated by all. Following the same, the product’s BS-VI version was introduced in 2020 which also received a 4-star safety rating by GNCAP at launch.

“With more than 3.25 lakh customers on the road, the Tiago has evidently received tremendous market response. We are confident that through the introduction of this limited period variant and in alignment with our New Forever philosophy, we will continue to bring excitement in this space while catering to the ever evolving demand of our consumers,” he added.