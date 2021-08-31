Tata Motors launches Tigor EV from Rs 11.99 lakh 

Tata Motors on Tuesday launched the Tigor electric vehicle in the Indian market.

Starting Tuesday, the Tigor EV deliveries will commence for the personal segment. Following the footstep of its internal combustion engine sibling, the Tigor EV has also received the GNCAP four-star rating for adult safety (12.00 points out of 17.00) and child (37.24 points out of 49.00) occupant protection.

The Tigor EV is available at a starting price of Rs 11.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

Shailesh Chandra, President, Passenger Vehicle Business Unit, Tata Motors, said: "EVs are fast gaining popularity on the back of rising comfort of customers, as the barriers to adoption are being overcome and due to growing preference for environmentally friendly solutions. This has been spearheaded by our very own Nexon EV, which today is the most popular EV in the Indian market. The increasing support from the central and the state governments, providing subsidies and a conducive environment for EVs to grow, inspires us to expand our EV offerings to our customers. We are ecstatic to launch the Tigor EV, powered by the capable Ziptron Technology. The Tigor EV is a perfect option for all aspiring sedan buyers who are looking to own a vehicle that is technologically advanced, comfortable and high on safety standards, while also being an environmental-friendly commute, making it an irresistible choice for the buyers to #EvolveToElectric.”

The new Tigor EV has an extended ARAI certified range of 306 Km (under standard testing conditions). The Tigor EV delivers a peak power output of 55 KW and a peak torque of 170 Nm and is powered by a 26-KWh liquid-cooled, high energy density battery pack and an IP67 rated battery pack and motor to make it weather and worry-proof.

Tata Motors is offering the new Tigor EV in three variants: XE, XM, XZ+ (XZ+ Dual Tone option available), which come with an eight-year and 160,000 Km battery and motor warranty for EV owners. Moreover, it also delivers superior driving dynamics and balanced suspension for sharper handling. Other features include electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs, smart key with push button start, portable charging cable, etc.

The impact-resistant battery pack casing of Tigor EV complies with AIS - 048 standard for nail penetration at the cell level. Based on a proven platform with rear crash suited structure, the car is compatible with globally acceptable CCS2 charging protocol and can be fast-charged as well as slow-charged from any 15 A plug point.

In addition to a silent cabin, spacious interiors with ample headroom and legroom for comfortable seating, the Tigor EV comes packed with technology across its powertrain, infotainment, connectivity and charging. It also has over 30 connected car features including remote commands and remote diagnostics.