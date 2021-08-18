Tata Motors unveils Tigor electric vehicle

Tata Motors on Wednesday unveiled the Tigor EV, which features the Ziptron technology. Tata Motors also commenced bookings for the Tigor EV at select dealerships for an amount of Rs 21,000.

Vivek Srivatsa, Head – Marketing, Passenger and Electric Vehicles Business Unit, Tata Motors, said: “The last few years belonged to the early adopters of EV in India but now it is the time of early majority to move to EV. With an immensely successful experience with the Nexon EV, we can confidently state that EVs are rapidly becoming mainstream. The EV market has reached an inflection point and we need to cater to diverse customer needs and democratize the EV market further with another accessible and contemporary EV product. We are ecstatic to unveil our second electric car in the personal segment. With the all-new Tigor EV we want to lead this evolution to mainstream EVs in India with a message to all automotive enthusiasts to evolve to electric.”

“Built on five strong pillars of performance, technology, reliability, charging and comfort, the Ziptron technology has enabled Tata Motors to dispel, to a large degree, the popular myths surrounding the EVs today with respect to power, monsoon usage, reliability, suitability for long distance driving, frequency of charging and so on. With growing demand for EVs, it is imperative to offer a choice of EV options to customers who want to switch to electric and we are delighted to extend the high voltage Ziptron EV architecture to our second offering in the personal EV segment – the Tigor EV,” said Anand Kulkarni, Vice President, Product Line, Electric Vehicle and ALFA Architecture - Passenger Vehicle Business, Tata Motors.

The Tigor EV delivers a peak power output of 55 KW and a peak torque of 170 Nm. It does 0 to 60 kmph in 5.7 seconds. It comes with 26 KWh lithium-ion battery pack.

The Tigor EV has got an IP 67 rated battery pack and motor to make it weather and worry-proof and comes with an eight-year and 160,000 Km battery and motor warranty.