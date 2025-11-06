<p>Beneath the surface of Bengaluru’s vibrant student life lies an unspoken strain — the pressure to meet family expectations and conform to societal ideals. As we observe the International Stress Awareness Week (November 3–7, 2025), it is vital to reflect on how cultural conditioning shapes young people’s mental health. Across campuses, students juggle academics, internships, and social media while trying to appear confident and composed. Behind this facade lies quiet exhaustion—the result of being taught to please others rather than acknowledge one’s emotions.</p>.<p>Despite growing awareness and easier access to counselling and self-care tools, many students still hesitate to seek help. The reluctance is rooted in stigma. In a society that equates vulnerability with weakness, young people often suppress distress, fearing judgement from family or peers. Stress becomes internalised as a personal failure rather than a collective experience shared by many.</p>.<p>On college campuses, stress often hides behind busy routines. Students may discuss mental health as a social issue yet remain silent about their own struggles. Conversations about anxiety and burnout are more visible on social media than in real life. For many, it feels easier to post about self-care online than to admit vulnerability to parents or mentors. This digital openness without emotional honesty reflects how mental health discourse remains surface-level.</p>.<p>Cultural stigma intensifies this silence. Families may treat stress or fatigue as signs of weakness or lack of gratitude, teaching students to equate composure with strength. Even when counselling is available, the fear of being labelled “unstable” or “overreacting” keeps many from seeking help. Over time, suppression leads to exhaustion, depression, and burnout. The weight of these hidden pressures shows why a cultural shift is essential—one that allows young people to express distress without shame.</p>.<p><strong>Technology, trust, and sensitivity</strong></p>.<p>Digital platforms like Headspace, BetterMe, and India’s Manoshala have made mental health support more accessible through meditation, therapy, and mood-tracking tools. For students balancing academics and part-time work, such tools offer flexible self-care options. However, technology alone cannot dismantle cultural barriers. Many hesitate to use mental health apps publicly, fearing judgement for appearing “weak”. This gap between innovation and acceptance highlights that awareness must evolve into social acceptance.</p>.<p>Concerns about trust and data privacy also shape how students use these tools. Many question how securely their personal information is stored and who might access it. The fear of surveillance often outweighs the comfort of convenience. Platforms that combine technological ease with strong privacy safeguards and access to trained counsellors tend to earn greater trust.</p>.<p>India’s cultural and linguistic diversity demands digital solutions that are both secure and culturally sensitive. Hybrid models that connect users to counsellors have worked internationally and could be adapted effectively here. Developers should collaborate with students and psychologists to make platforms relatable, empathetic, and safe. Regular feedback and updates can build user confidence, helping students engage with these tools without fear or hesitation.</p>.<p>Addressing student stress requires more than awareness campaigns — it calls for redefining strength as the courage to seek help and fostering environments where vulnerability is accepted. Colleges can lead this change by normalising conversations on mental health, integrating wellness programmes into academic life, and offering confidential counselling. Educators who speak openly about stress model a healthier perspective that resilience includes vulnerability. Families, too, must nurture emotional openness, replacing silence with empathy and understanding.</p>.<p>Many students admit that digital tools help them manage stress but wish they could use them freely without feeling watched. This reflects a broader discomfort with discussing mental health. True well-being will emerge only when seeking help becomes as natural as studying or working. Peer-led initiatives, open conversations, and empathetic campus spaces can empower students to move from silence to support. Reducing stigma, promoting emotional literacy, and treating mental health as integral to education are vital steps toward a culture of acceptance and care.</p>.<p><em>(Jais Merlin is an assistant professor in the Department of Media Studies, Christ [Deemed to be University]; Ankita and <br>Aashana are students of the university)</em></p>