Toyota to discontinue Yaris sedan in India 

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has announced that it will stop production of the Yaris sedan in India.

“Toyota Kirloskar Motor announces the discontinuation of Yaris in India with effect from September 27, 2021. This move is a part of Toyota’s product strategy to continue to cater to the ever-evolving needs of the customer through enhanced technologies and product offerings,” a statement from the company said on Monday.

“In every sense, the Yaris is truly a top-class, versatile sedan. Ever since its India debut, the Yaris built on Toyota’s QDR philosophy, won the hearts of the customers with its stunning style & design, leading features, low maintenance cost and unmatchable drivability, thus creating a unique ownership experience. We thank all our customers for their support and placing their trust in the brand. We would like to continue to serve such customers with other current offerings and preparations are underway to launch new Toyota models in the coming new year 2022.

“Further, Toyota will continue to seamlessly cater to all Yaris customers’ needs through our dealer service outlets across the country, along with the promise of availability of Toyota genuine spare parts for minimum next 10 years on this discontinued model.

“One of our unwavering principles is putting the customer first. Toyota’s product strategy is based on enhanced quality, developing new innovative technologies, continuous market study to identify the key focus areas towards meeting the changing customer preferences and trends. We remain committed to delivering ever-better cars with the most advanced and sustainable technologies to the Indian customers.

“In addition, over the last two decades, we have been harnessing our manufacturing capabilities to bring in world-class products to Indian consumers. As a part of this endeavour, we will continue to leverage our leadership and vast expertise in cleaner technologies to refresh our product portfolio to meet the evolving customer choices and enable a greener mobility," the statement added.