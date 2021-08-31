 Triumph launches Speed Twin at Rs 10.99 lakh 

British premium motorcycle brand Triumph motorcycles on Tuesday launched the new Speed Twin in India.

The new Speed Twin is priced at Rs 10.99 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Shoeb Farooq, Business Head- Triumph Motorcycles India, said: “We are excited to re-introduce the 2021 Speed Twin to the Bonneville Family; it’s popularity and demand has been consistent since we first raised the curtain off this one. With this launch, we expand the Modern Classic portfolio in India to seven motorcycles, each with a unique character to suit the discerning tastes of our consumers. The 2021 Speed Twin, which is now BS6 compliant, offers a seamless amalgamation of character and style, combining the torquey character of the Thurxton R and the contemporary style and nimbleness of the Street Twin which is sure to attract younger audiences.”

Launched in 2018, the Speed Twin set the benchmark for how a Modern Classic performance roadster should ride and feel thanks to its class-leading handling, thrilling and responsive engine, advanced rider technology and beautiful, modern custom style with category-defining premium finish and detailing.

The Speed Twin’s 1200cc High Power Bonneville twin engine now has even higher performance as well as lower emissions, making it fully Euro 5 compliant. The engine now delivers three ps more peak power with 100 ps at 7,250rpm, plus more power in the mid-range than the previous generation.

Alongside the strong and linear power delivery, the 2021 Speed Twin also has a fuller torque curve, with peak torque of 112Nm arriving more than 500 rpm lower down the rev range compared to the previous generation.

The distinctive sound of the Bonneville Twin is amplified by the new brushed stainless steel megaphone twin upswept sports silencers that have been carefully crafted for a deep, throaty roar to match the Speed Twin’s legendary name. The innovative and uninterrupted exhaust header run conceals the catalyst box, delivering the characteristic clean-line 'straight-run' design.

New for 2021, the Speed Twin comes equipped with higher specification upside down 43 mm Marzocchi front forks with cartridge damping, bringing a more confidence-inspiring and comfortable ride with 120mm wheel travel. These are matched to the twin rear suspension units with adjustable spring preload, and 120 mm rear wheel travel.

Braking performance is improved with new higher specification Brembo four-piston M50 radial monobloc front brake callipers and twin 320 mm Brembo discs. Alongside the Nissin two-piston floating rear calliper with 220 mm disc, and ABS fitted as standard.

The tyres are Metzeler Racetec as standard for the 2021 model, along with new cast aluminium wheels, 17” on both front and rear, with a lightweight 12-spoke design.

The bike is also equipped with an LED rear light and indicators, and, where market legislation permits, the signature LED Daytime Running Light (DRL) is incorporated into the headlight.

Other rider focused technology includes an under-seat USB charging socket, an accessory tyre pressure monitoring system and an immobiliser with transponder integrated into the premium Triumph branded key.