Triumph launches Street Triple R at Rs 8.84 lakh

British manufacturer Triumph has launched the 2020 Street Triple R street naked motorcycle in India at Rs 8.84 lakh (ex-showroom, pan India).

This new bike is the younger sibling of the Street Triple RS and replaces the Street Triple S, which was more expensive compared to Tuesday’s new launch.

Shoeb Farooq, Business Head, Triumph Motorcycles India, said: “The premium middle-weight segment is growing in India and is becoming more competitive. With the introduction of the R, we strengthen our position in this category. The R is the perfect proposition for someone who wants an agile, middle-weight street naked with racing DNA. It packs all the punch of the RS, offering the best of both worlds given its lineage with the Triumph Moto2 engines.”

One of the main competitors for the Street Triple R is the KTM Duke 790, Ducati Monster 821, the Kawasaki Z900, among others.

The Street Triple R is powered by a 765cc liquid-cooled, 12 valve, DOHC, in-line 3-cylinder BS-VI engine. This engine puts out an impressive 118 ps of power at 12,000 rpm and and a peak torque of 79 Nm at 9350 rpm. The engine on the Street Triple R is similar to that on the RS, but the latter puts out slightly more engine power.

As in the top-end model, the Street Triple R has a 6-speed gearbox, with the addition of slip and assist clutch.

The 2020 Street Triple R has received new styling when it comes to the bodywork, fly screen, air intake, side panels and rear unit. The distinctive twin LED headlights are also new and look slightly narrower than the Street Triple S. Moreover, it gets a new exhaust and rear-view mirrors.

The front suspension is a Showa 41 mm upside down separate function big piston forks (SF-BPF) with adjustable compression damping, rebound damping and preload adjustment, while the rear is a Showa monoshock with adjustable compression and rebound damping and preload adjustment.

Stopping power is provided by the twin 310 mm floating discs, Brembo M4.32 4-piston radial monobloc calipers in the front and a single 220 mm disc, Brembo single piston caliper at the rear. The bike also gets dual channel ABS.

The tyres are the Pirelli all-weather Diablo Rosso III road tyres.

Riders can select between three modes – Road, Rain and Sport. Engine power output is restricted to 100 ps in the Rain mode.