Triumph reveals 2021 Street Scrambler 

Triumph has revealed the New 2021 Street Scrambler and Street Scrambler Sandstorm Limited Edition.

The two models are expected to be introduced in the Indian market in the next few months. However, the price is anyone’s guess at the moment.

The Street Scrambler has a new Euro V engine (which equals India’s BS-VI for motorcycles) update with lower emissions. The motorbike has a peak torque delivery 80 Nm at 3,250 rpm and peak power of 65 ps at 7,250 rpm.

It comes with the typical sound of a British twin from the distinctive high-level exhaust.

Some of the new features of the Street Scrambler are side panel with aluminium number board, new heel guard, new brushed aluminium headlight brackets, new adventure-oriented seat material, new throttle body finishers and new contemporary paint schemes.

Other features include advanced rider-focused technology, high specification Brembo front brake and cartridge forks, dynamic Scrambler ergonomics and handling with wide handlebars and 19-inch front wheel, dual purpose Metzeler Tourance tyres, low 790mm seat height, three riding modes (Road, Rain and Off-Road), switchable ABS and switchable traction control, torque-assist clutch, distinctive LED rear light, USB charger and immobiliser.

The new Street Scrambler Sandstorm Edition is strictly limited to only 775 models worldwide and a certificate of authenticity personalised with the bike’s VIN number will be provided.

For the new 2021 generation, additional premium touches and details have been added including the new aluminium number board with embossed Street Scrambler logo, incorporated into the new side panel. The throttle body finishers, heel guards and headlight brackets, all of which feature a brushed aluminium finish, are also new for this latest generation of the Street Scrambler, as well as the new leather and textile seat covering.

The 2021 Street Scrambler is available in three premium paint schemes: the classic Jet Black, a new contemporary Urban Grey or the new twin colour Matt Khaki and Matt Ironstone scheme, featuring distinctive new tank graphics.

It also has 120mm of front and rear wheel travel, the high specification 41mm cartridge forks and preload adjustable twin shocks. The long-travel forks are finished with traditional rubber gaiters, while the rear suspension features grey springs and black shrouds.

The Street Scrambler features 19-inch front and 17-inch rear blacked-out wire-spoked wheels that are equipped with dual purpose Metzeler Tourance tyres. The seat is a low 790mm.

Switchable ABS and switchable traction control are fitted as standard, optimising torque delivery when traction is compromised. Three riding modes (Rain, Road and Off-Road), enabled via the ride-by-wire technology, which adjust the throttle map and traction control settings to suit riding conditions or rider preference, ensuring optimum performance in wet or dry conditions.

A torque-assist clutch for light and easy operation is also fitted as standard. The clocks feature an analogue speedometer and a digital menu system, which is easily accessed via intuitive handlebar mounted buttons. The under-seat USB charger, key-fob-incorporated immobiliser and the compact, power-efficient and elegant LED rear light complete the high specification technology package.