TVS Motor Company reports 31 per cent growth in January

Hosur-based TVS Motor Company reported that its sales grew by 31 per cent, registering 307,149 units in January 2021 as against 234,920 units in the corresponding month in 2020.

The company’s total two-wheeler sales grew by 34 per cent, recording 294,596 units in January 2021 as against 220,439 units in January 2020.

Domestic two-wheeler sales of the company grew by 26 per cent with a sales figure of 205,216 units in January 2021 as against 163,007 units in January 2020.

Its motorcycle grew by 45 per cent with sales of 136,790 units in January 2021 as against 94,367 units during the same month last year. Scooter sales of the company grew by 36 per cent with 98,319 units in January 2021 as against 72,383 units in January 2020.

The company did well on the total export front too, with a 43 per cent increase after 100,926 units in the month of January 2021 as against 70,784 units in January 2020.

Two-wheeler exports registered a growth of 56 per cent with 89,380 units in January 2021 as against 57,432 units in January 2020, despite scarcity in availability of containers.

The company also said that demand in export market continues to be robust.

When it comes to three-wheelers, TVS Motor registered sales of 12,553 units in January 2021 as against 14,481 units in January 2020.