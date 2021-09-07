Yamaha launches RayZR 125 Fi Hybrid, Street Rally 125 Fi Hybrid

India Yamaha Motor Pvt. Ltd. on Tuesday launched the RayZR 125 Fi Hybrid and the Street Rally 125 Fi Hybrid.

With prices starting at Rs 76,830 (ex-showroom, Delhi), the company said that the new Ray ZR 125 Fi Hybrid is targeted at the unisex audience in the 18-40 years age group. The Street Rally 125 Fi Hybrid is targeted towards an unisex audience in 18-25 years age bracket.

The new Ray ZR 125 Fi Hybrid and Street Rally 125 Fi Hybrid are powered by air-cooled, fuel injected (Fi), 125 cc blue core engine that produces a power output of 8.2 ps at 6500rpm and maximum torque of 10.3 Nm at 5000rpm. Both scooters weigh 99kgs (kerb).

As standard, the new RayZR 125 Fi and Street Rally 125 Fi Hybrid showcase a Smart Motor Generator (SMG) System that gets an added functionality of a Hybrid System, wherein the SMG functions as an electric motor to give a power assist when the rider accelerates from a stop, reducing the insecurity caused by the wobble during start-outs in tandem riding or during uphill climbs. About three seconds after starting, or when the throttle is cut back or the engine rpm exceeds the prescribed level, the Power Assist function is cancelled. Also, an indicator light in the instrument cluster will inform the rider when the Power Assist (Hybrid System) is in operation.

The SMG also serves as a motor by reversing the direction of electricity release, providing benefits that include a quiet engine start system, automatic stop and start system. RayZR 125 Fi Hybrid and Street Rally 125 Fi Hybrid also comes equipped with side stand engine cut off switch which is a standard and mandatory feature for all Yamaha two wheelers in India.

The disc brake version of the RayZR 125 Fi Hybrid and Street Rally 125 Fi Hybrid showcases the following: advanced LED headlight, digital instrument cluster with an indicator to show when the hybrid system is operating, 190mm front disc brake with unified brake system (UBS) and Bluetooth connectivity with Yamaha motorcycle Connect X app.

Motofumi Shitara, Chairman, Yamaha Motor India group of companies said: “The launch of the Hybrid version of the new RayZR 125 Fi and Street Rally 125 Fi has allowed Yamaha to further expand its portfolio of hybrid scooter offerings in India. After receiving immense response for the Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid, we are confident about further strengthening our position in the market, with these new offerings.”

Other common features available on the RayZR 125 Fi Hybrid and the Street Rally 125 Fi Hybrid models include side stand engine cut off switch, pass switch, LED position light, power assist indicator, multifunction key with seat opener, wide 110mm rear tyre and a large 21-litre under seat storage.