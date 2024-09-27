Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusiness

DHL Express to hike parcel delivery prices from January

DHL said that prices are adjusted across markets globally on an annual basis, taking into consideration inflation and currency dynamics.
PTI
Last Updated : 27 September 2024, 08:40 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Mumbai, Sep 27 (PTI) Logistics operator DHL Express on Friday said it will increase the prices for parcel deliveries in India by an average 6.9 per cent from January 1 next year.

DHL said that prices are adjusted across markets globally on an annual basis, taking into consideration inflation and currency dynamics as well as administrative costs related to regulatory and security measures.

"DHL Express announces price adjustments that will take effect on January 1, 2025. The average (price) increase in India will be 6.9 per cent," the company said in a statement.

"We are committed to delivering stable and dependable services globally despite the ongoing impact of geopolitical dynamics and supply chain disruptions on the logistics landscape," said R S Subramanian, senior vice-president for South Asia at DHL Express.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 27 September 2024, 08:40 IST
DHLcourier

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT