Digi Yatra to cover 38 airports in 2024, says aviation minister Scindia

It also mandates straight emergency evacuation routes and passenger movement/circulation corridors to be provisioned considering minimum travel distance while allocating space for retail, duty-free and food and beverage (F&B) areas. This follows the dismantling of the reserve lounge at Terminal-3 of Delhi’s IGI airport in December, last year, to install additional baggage check machines. Likewise, several F&B and commercial outlets had to be moved to increase walking space for passengers clogging the airport. This resolved the situation this year, enabling streamlining of daily passenger traffic that rose to 4.67 lakh (as against last year’s 4 lakh).