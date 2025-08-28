<p>Yadgir: A 9th standard student has given birth to a baby boy in the washroom of the government residential school in Shahapur. </p><p>The incident has come to light on Thursday though she gave birth on Wednesday afternoon. </p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka">Karnataka </a>State Child Karnataka State Commission for Protection of Child Rights member Shashidhar Kosambe has directed the officials to submit a report after lodging a complaint in this regard.</p><p>Both girl student and child have been admitted to Shahapur Government Hospital. Stating that the officials concerned did not bring it to the notice of the Commission, Kosambe said that the suo motu complaint will be lodged against the school principal and other staff members.</p> .Woman travelling with ‘husband’ delivers baby on running bus; newborn thrown out, dies.<p>"The condition of both girl and the baby is good and they are undergoing treatment in the government hospital. </p><p>"The officials and principal did not inform us about the incident. We came to know about the incident only from other sources. We have also given direction to the district child protection officer to submit a detailed report", Kosambe said.</p><p>Meanwhile, the school principal Basamma claimed that she did not notice any symptoms about the pregnancy and the girl had remained absent for many days since the start of the school in June.</p> .<p>"I assumed office as principal last month. The girl's birth certificate shows that her age is 17 years and 8 months. She started attending the class from August 5 and remained absent for many days citing headache and other illness. We were surprised after she gave birth to the baby. Her parents are not willing to speak despite we contacted them several times", Basamma said.</p>