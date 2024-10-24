Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusiness

Disney Hotstar head Sivanandan quits after India merger with Reliance, sources say

Sivanandan worked at Disney-Hotstar for more than two years after working at Google for 15 years.
Reuters
Last Updated : 24 October 2024, 08:33 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 October 2024, 08:33 IST
Indian Premier LeagueJioCinemaIndian Super LeagueRelianceHotstarDisney+Hotstar

Follow us on :

Follow Us